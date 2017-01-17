UPDATED: Kiblinger interviews for Dodge City USD post
Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent Alan Cunningham is retiring at the end of this school year, and Hutchinson USD Superintendent Shelly Kiblinger and Sterling USD Superintendent Fred Dierksen are two of the three job finalists.
Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
