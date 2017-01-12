Tuesday weather-related closings highlighted by Dodge City schools, college

Dodge City First Congressional District Republican Convention and Reorganization Meeting: postponed until Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Guymon Petro Restaurant Bar and Grille Garden City Community College Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: Moved to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Dennis Perryman Athletic Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.