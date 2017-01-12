Sunday best chance for precipitation ...

Sunday best chance for precipitation in latest forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Hays Daily News

Hays residents faced a sharp turnaround Wednesday after temperatures fell once again following a mild Tuesday, and more cold weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week. Hays residents faced a sharp turnaround Wednesday after temperatures fell once again following a mild Tuesday, and more cold weather is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec 21 Angry Trucker 1
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Dec '16 Jess 2
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jul '16 Red 81 261
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
News Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11) Jul '16 Zeekster123 5
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Ford County was issued at January 14 at 3:57AM CST

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC