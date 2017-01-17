Power outages continue in western Kansas after ice storm
Several thousand people in the Dodge City area are still without power after an ice storm coated the region during the weekend. The Victory Electric Cooperative out of Dodge City reported at least 5,000 and "maybe closer to 10,000" outages had been reported by noon Monday.
