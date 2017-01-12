Photos: Storm photos from Hutchinson, Dodge City and Pratt
This panoramic photograph shows the cottonwood tree that broke apart and partially fell on to the home at 1802 Tumbleweed Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2017.
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec 21
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
