MHS wrestling places second at Newton Tournament of Champions
Despite the icy weather, Manhattan wrestling had a strong showing at the Newton Tournament of Champions, taking home second place with 167 total points. Arkansas City High School took home first place with 172.5 total points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec 21
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC