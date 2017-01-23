Measurements key to water decisions: Importance of work grows as water levels decline
Rex Buchanan, director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey, prepares to measure an irrigation well in Meade County Jan. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Sat
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC