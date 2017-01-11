ITC Great Plains ITC Great Plains Don...

ITC Great Plains ITC Great Plains Donates $92K to Kansas Charitable...

ITC Great Plains donated more than $92 thousand to 10 charitable organizations in Kansas in 2016. ITC, the nation's largest independent electricity transmission company, provides donations to nonprofits that align with ITC's charitable interests and strengthen communities.

