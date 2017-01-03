In case you missed them, some good 2016 reads
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Since Nov. 9, 2016, I have been torn between the burning desire to know what the hell happened to bring the Donald down upon our heads and an even deeper desire to escape reality completely, to pull the blankets over my head and find some place where my own personal stakes aren't as great, where I will face no serious future harm. In other words, I needed a good book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec 21
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC