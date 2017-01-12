First District convention canceled Sa...

First District convention canceled Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Hays Daily News

The First Congressional District Republican Convention and re-organizational meeting planned for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Dodge City at the Guymon Petro Restaurant Bar & Grille has been canceled and re-scheduled for Jan. 22 at the same time and place due to the pending ice storm expected to hit a majority of Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec 21 Angry Trucker 1
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Dec '16 Jess 2
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jul '16 Red 81 261
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
News Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11) Jul '16 Zeekster123 5
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Ford County was issued at January 15 at 2:07PM CST

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC