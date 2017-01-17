Emergency shelter opens in southwest ...

Emergency shelter opens in southwest Kansas

17 hrs ago Read more: Great Bend Tribune

The Red Cross jointly opened a shelter with the Salvation Army at Dodge County Community College in Dodge City on Monday in response to power outages in southeast Kansas.

