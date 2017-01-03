Comanche County tornado raises Christmas Day total in Kansas to 7
The most recent tornado confirmed occurred in Comanche County just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service. It was on the ground for nearly 2 miles southwest of Wilmore and was about 50 yards wide.
