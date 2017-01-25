Clive company hired to clean FD Municipal Building
A company based in Clive was hired by the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday to clean the Municipal Building at a cost of $45,465 a year. The firm was hired on a 5-1 vote after the council debated the possibility of hiring a city employee to do the work.
