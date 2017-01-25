Clive company hired to clean FD Munic...

Clive company hired to clean FD Municipal Building

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Messenger

A company based in Clive was hired by the Fort Dodge City Council on Monday to clean the Municipal Building at a cost of $45,465 a year. The firm was hired on a 5-1 vote after the council debated the possibility of hiring a city employee to do the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jan 21 natas 262
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Jan 18 Spearville hometown 3
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec '16 Angry Trucker 1
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
News Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11) Jul '16 Zeekster123 5
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC