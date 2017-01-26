Budget talks
MIS Director Andy McGill will also receive a raise, which the county Board of Supervisors said will bring him up to a similar range as other counties' IT directors. The supervisors reviewed McGill's proposed budget, as well as budgets for the county recorder, veterans affairs, sheriff, auditor and human resources Wednesday during budget talks for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
