Arpke elected GOP 1st District chairman
Former Kansas Sen. Tom Arpke was elected chairman of the Republican Party in the 1st Congressional District at the district reorganization meeting Sunday in Dodge City. Former Kansas Sen. Tom Arpke was elected chairman of the Republican Party in the 1st Congressional District at the district reorganization meeting Sunday in Dodge City.
