Approaching ice storm prompts winter ...

Approaching ice storm prompts winter storm watch for 30 counties

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southern Kansas from Friday through Sunday, with state officials warning residents to prepare for a major ice storm. "The potential for a crippling ice storm" exists, said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec 21 Angry Trucker 1
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Dec '16 Jess 2
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jul '16 Red 81 261
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
News Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11) Jul '16 Zeekster123 5
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Ford County was issued at January 13 at 4:59AM CST

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC