75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tub for the Ultimate Survival Story
There are 1 comment on the Time story from Wednesday, titled 75-Year-Old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tub for the Ultimate Survival Story. In it, Time reports that:
MAY 24: A tornado is seen South of Dodge City, Kansas moving North on May 24, 2016 in Dodge City, Kansas. About 30 tornadoes were reported on Tuesday in five different states from Michigan to Texas.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Time.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 9 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jan 21
|natas
|262
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Spearville hometown
|3
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec '16
|Angry Trucker
|1
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC