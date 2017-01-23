3 hurt in Ford County crash

3 hurt in Ford County crash

Thursday Jan 19

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Theodore Allen Fuller, 31, of Wright, was driving a minivan eastbound on U.S. 50 when he crossed the center line and struck a pickup driven westbound by Duane D. Boyd, 70, of Offerle at 5:35 p.m. about 5 miles east of Dodge City.

