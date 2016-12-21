Highway Patrol: Fog contributes to semi-vs.-car crash that sends Kinsley man to hospital
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Weston Schuette, 23, of Kinsley was driving a pickup truck northbound on U.S. 183 about 11:20 a.m. when Luis Noriega-Reyes, 27, of Dodge City turned from P Road onto the southbound highway in a semi-truck pulling a trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|23 hr
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC