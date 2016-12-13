Dodge City man killed in head-on crash Monday in Kiowa County
The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday on US-54 highway, about five miles west of Bucklin in Kiowa County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Lincoln Town Car that was eastbound on US-54 went left of center, striking a westbound semi-trailer head-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|23 hr
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC