City, HRC officials talk pool operations
Attendance increased at Hays Aquatic Park this summer, and Hays city commissioners say the city should begin exploring ways to enhance the facility to ensure it remains a tourist destination. Attendance increased at Hays Aquatic Park this summer, and Hays city commissioners say the city should begin exploring ways to enhance the facility to ensure it remains a tourist destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|23 hr
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC