Barton News - " Week of Dec. 5

Women's Basketball: 7-4 Overall, 4-3 Conference Last Week: Nov. 30: Won 68-56 at Allen County CC Dec. 3: Won 71-55 vs Independence CC This Week: Dec. 7: 5:30 p.m. at Dodge City CC Dec. 10: 5:30 p.m. vs Hutchinson CC Men's Basketball: 10-1 Overall, 6-1 Conference Last Week: Nov. 30: Won 78-73 at Allen County CC Dec. 3: Lost 80-71 vs Independence CC ... (more)

