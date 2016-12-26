Bargains aplenty await after-Christmas shoppers on Monday
Shoppers look through items marked down 50 percent and more on Monday morning during the after-Christmas sale at the Walmart Supercenter, 1501 S.W. Wanamker. Many stores in the capital city launched sales with discounted items on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dodge City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Kenny Burkhart
|Dec 21
|Angry Trucker
|1
|secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Jess
|2
|Montage Furniture Services
|Sep '16
|Cachers
|1
|Dodge City Termite Removal
|Sep '16
|Dodge City Pest C...
|1
|Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Red 81
|261
|repent repent repent (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Wayne Fort
|3
|Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|Zeekster123
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dodge City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC