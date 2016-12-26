Bargains aplenty await after-Christma...

Bargains aplenty await after-Christmas shoppers on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Shoppers look through items marked down 50 percent and more on Monday morning during the after-Christmas sale at the Walmart Supercenter, 1501 S.W. Wanamker. Many stores in the capital city launched sales with discounted items on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dodge City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Kenny Burkhart Dec 21 Angry Trucker 1
secret tunnel under Spearville (Aug '07) Dec 12 Jess 2
Montage Furniture Services Sep '16 Cachers 1
Dodge City Termite Removal Sep '16 Dodge City Pest C... 1
Gangs In Dodge City (Apr '07) Jul '16 Red 81 261
repent repent repent (Apr '16) Jul '16 Wayne Fort 3
News Fond memories of James Arness (Jun '11) Jul '16 Zeekster123 5
See all Dodge City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dodge City Forum Now

Dodge City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dodge City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dodge City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC