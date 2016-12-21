1 taken to hospital after crash in Ford

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Kelly Ann Riphahn, 35, of Ensign was stopped waiting to make a left turn from U.S. 400 onto Prairie Street in Ford when the pickup truck she was driving was struck from behind by a minivan driven by Tiffany Anne Fizer, 24, of Pratt at 4:07 p.m. Fizer was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.