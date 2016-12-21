Kansas Men Plead Guilty in Federal Hate Crime Against Somali Men

Omar Cantero Martinez, 32, also pleaded guilty to providing perjured testimony during a hate crimes prosecution arising from the same assault. Sotelo pleaded guilty in the District of Kansas to one count of a hate crime violation based on race and national origin, while Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of perjury for providing materially false testimony during the October 2016 federal criminal jury trial related to the hate crime.

