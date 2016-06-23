Alabama preacher arrested, accused of sexually abusing girl
Gregory Lucy, 59, of Dixons Mills, was arrested on Friday and charged with five counts of sexual abuse first degree and attempted rape first degree, court records show. The arrest came after a grand jury indictment on June 14. Lucy graduated from Marengo High School and attended Bishop State Community College in Mobile.
