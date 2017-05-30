State of Montana v. John Foster
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Hillary P. Carls, Angel, Coil, & Bartlett, Bozeman, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Madison L. Mattioli, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Michael J. Gee, Beaverhead County Attorney, Dillon, Montana A 1 John C. Foster appeals from the April 1, 2016 District Court denial of his motion to suppress all evidence and motion to dismiss. We affirm.
