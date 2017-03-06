Vacationing Utah officer foils robber...

Vacationing Utah officer foils robbery at Montana pharmacy

Tuesday Feb 21

Dillon, Mont. a A vacationing police officer from Utah who stopped at a southwestern Montana grocery store for coffee and Tylenol ended up foiling an armed robbery at the store's pharmacy, authorities said.

