Libby man killed in crash near Dillon
The Montana Highway Patrol tells The Montana Standard the man and a 25-year-old woman were in the car when it went off the road after the driver overcorrected on a left turn near Polaris at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
