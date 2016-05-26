Puppy rescued after falling into mine shaft - Thu, 26 May 2016 PST

Puppy rescued after falling into mine...

Puppy rescued after falling into mine shaft

The Montana Standard reports Chuck and Gale Robbins were doing some bird training with their dogs on Monday when their German wirehaired pointer puppy named Maggie fell into the hole. DILLON, Mont.

