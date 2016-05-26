Puppy rescued after falling into mine shaft - Thu, 26 May 2016 PST
The Montana Standard reports Chuck and Gale Robbins were doing some bird training with their dogs on Monday when their German wirehaired pointer puppy named Maggie fell into the hole. DILLON, Mont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|At a Montana restaurant, talk about illegal imm... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|2
|At a Montana restaurant, talk about illegal imm... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: Wall O'Water (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Julie
|1
|Alco Rumor?? (Oct '14)
|Feb '15
|bob
|2
|snow pack (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|jodi
|1
|Lost Hat in Dillon, Mt..... (Aug '14)
|Oct '14
|rava14
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC