State House, Senate call for each other to give ground, Walker hopes for compromise

Rep. Paul Seaton, left, R-Homer, Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, Speaker Bryce Edgmon, D-Dillingham, and Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, take turns speaking during the first day of the special session. Talk on the first day of the legislative special session focused on whether the House and Senate can compromise on a plan to balance the state's budget in the future.

