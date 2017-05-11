Pebble opponents call on EPA to deny ...

Pebble opponents call on EPA to deny developer a deal

Thursday May 11

Fearful that the Environmental Protection Agency will make a deal with the Pebble mine developer and back down from efforts to protect Bristol Bay, business leaders and others from the region vowed Thursday they will do whatever it takes to stop development, including lying in front of bulldozers. "To be very blunt, over my dead body," said Norm Van Vactor, CEO of Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., and an owner of Ocean Beauty Seafoods, one of the largest seafood companies in the United States.

