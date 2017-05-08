Oil issues stall Legislature

Monday May 8 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

With 12 days remaining until the Alaska Legislature's 121-day constitutional limit, debates over the state's subsidy of oil and gas drilling are the key item blocking further progress on a fix to Alaska's $2.7 billion annual deficit. "That really is the direct problem we're having with the Senate over this past week," said Rep. Les Gara, D-Anchorage, on Friday.

