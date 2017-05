Cannery worker found dead on beach near Togiak

An Oregon man working at a cannery near Togiak died Wednesday, in what Alaska State Troopers believe was a fall from its dock. The body of 56-year-old James Schneider, from Warrenton, Ore., was found on a beach near the Togiak Fisheries cannery in Twin Hills which employed him, troopers said in an online dispatch.

