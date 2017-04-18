New assistant district attorney taking the reins at Dillingham office
New Dillingham Assistant District Attorney Dan Doty is taking over the caseload from Pamela Dale, and he and his wife plan to make the move to town next month. Dillingham's new assistant district attorney is in town this week as part of a transition to take over the caseload.
