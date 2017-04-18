New assistant district attorney takin...

New assistant district attorney taking the reins at Dillingham office

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

New Dillingham Assistant District Attorney Dan Doty is taking over the caseload from Pamela Dale, and he and his wife plan to make the move to town next month. Dillingham's new assistant district attorney is in town this week as part of a transition to take over the caseload.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dillingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16) Apr '16 Roll 1
Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15) Nov '15 juuddson waklters 1
News Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15) Sep '15 Baroque Obama - T... 1
News Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15) Sep '15 Joe Balls 11
News Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15) Aug '15 Le Jimbo 20
News Nearly 5 million tune in for Palin's TLC show (Nov '10) Jun '15 Tazo 21
byron lamb (Jun '07) Aug '14 alaska bush pilot... 6
See all Dillingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dillingham Forum Now

Dillingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dillingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Dillingham, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,023,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC