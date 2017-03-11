School waits for building updates 2 years after state cuts purse strings
Juneau School District is on a tight budget but still needs to keep up with everyday building needs at its individual schools. The district has to hold off on expensive updates because two years ago, the state stopped helping with school construction costs.
