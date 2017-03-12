New bills would create climate change...

New bills would create climate change commission, ANWR tours for Congress

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

House Bill 173 , from Anchorage Democratic Rep. Andy Josephson, was introduced Friday. It would establish the 15-member climate commission to apply for grants, monitor climate change, promote green technologies and look for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

