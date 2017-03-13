House set for marathon budget session

House set for marathon budget session

The Alaska House will begin a lengthy budget slog today by considering the first of what are expected to be hundreds of budget amendments from individual lawmakers. Asked how many amendments the 18-member House Republican Minority might offer, Minority Leader Charisse Millett, R-Anchorage, said, "That's a great question."

