Teen snowmachiner killed in Manokotak crash

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A teen riding a snowmachine near Manokotak was killed this month when he was thrown from the vehicle in a crash, Alaska State Troopers said. A Thursday dispatch on the Feb. 6 death of 15-year-old Kylen Moore said troopers were informed of the crash near Manokotak, a community of about 500 people near Dillingham in Southwest Alaska, at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.

