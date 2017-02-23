Teen snowmachiner killed in Manokotak crash
A teen riding a snowmachine near Manokotak was killed this month when he was thrown from the vehicle in a crash, Alaska State Troopers said. A Thursday dispatch on the Feb. 6 death of 15-year-old Kylen Moore said troopers were informed of the crash near Manokotak, a community of about 500 people near Dillingham in Southwest Alaska, at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.
