Organizations race to haul junk from villages before EPA funding cuts
The Green Star Program plans to begin removing junk like these old vehicles in the Dillingham landfill that's accumulating in villages and other small communities around Alaska. Unlike Dillingham, the logistics of removing junk from remote villages are much more difficult, requiring transport first by barge and, often, transfer to trucks, which then take loads to recycling brokers in Fairbanks or Anchorage.
Dillingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16)
|May '16
|USA these days
|1
|6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Roll
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|juuddson waklters
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Baroque Obama - T...
|1
|Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Joe Balls
|11
|Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Le Jimbo
|20
|Nearly 5 million tune in for Palin's TLC show (Nov '10)
|Jun '15
|Tazo
|21
