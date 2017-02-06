Naknek man charged in sexual abuse of...

Naknek man charged in sexual abuse of young victim over two years

Monday Feb 6 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A Naknek man is being held in custody on $25,000 bail on charges that he sexually abused a young girl over a period of two years. Benny Kevin Leon Angasan, 24, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, plus a charge of indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

