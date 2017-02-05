Alaska lawmakers eye changes to criminal justice law
The Alaska Senate, amid public outcry about crime in the state, is eyeing changes to sweeping criminal justice legislation passed last year. North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill, who sponsored the new law, said several areas have emerged as needing to be re-examined, including penalties for petty thefts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Dillingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16)
|May '16
|USA these days
|1
|6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Roll
|1
|Marty terstegge (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smileyface
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|juuddson waklters
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Baroque Obama - T...
|1
|Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Joe Balls
|11
|Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dillingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC