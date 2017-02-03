25-year-old man pleads in Dillingham gun theft case
One of five men involved in the theft of 17 firearms from a Dillingham residence has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Craig Schlosser pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree theft and received a flat sentence of 300 days in jail.
