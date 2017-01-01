Troopers: Ekwok man arrested after threatening girlfriend with rifle
Alaska State Troopers say an Ekwok man was arrested Saturday after threatening his girlfriend and a witness with a rifle and claiming that investigating troopers would be leaving the village "in body bags." At 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers in Dillingham were told that 34-year-old Steven Hopson had assaulted his girlfriend in Ekwok and threatened to shoot her and a person who tried to intervene, according to a trooper dispatch posted online.
