Troopers: Ekwok man arrested after th...

Troopers: Ekwok man arrested after threatening girlfriend with rifle

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska State Troopers say an Ekwok man was arrested Saturday after threatening his girlfriend and a witness with a rifle and claiming that investigating troopers would be leaving the village "in body bags." At 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers in Dillingham were told that 34-year-old Steven Hopson had assaulted his girlfriend in Ekwok and threatened to shoot her and a person who tried to intervene, according to a trooper dispatch posted online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dillingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16) May '16 USA these days 1
News 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16) Apr '16 Roll 1
Marty terstegge (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smileyface 1
Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15) Nov '15 juuddson waklters 1
News Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15) Sep '15 Baroque Obama - T... 1
News Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15) Sep '15 Joe Balls 11
News Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15) Aug '15 Le Jimbo 20
See all Dillingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dillingham Forum Now

Dillingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dillingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Dillingham, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC