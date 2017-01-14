The Alaska Legislature returns with a...

The Alaska Legislature returns with a new House majority, but it faces the same old budget problem

This year's annual legislative session in Juneau brings change from the past two years: a big class of freshmen, a Democratic coalition taking charge of the state House , and new urgency stemming from the state's fast-emptying budget reserves. But with that comes the same old political conundrum: how to assemble the 21 votes in the House and 11 in the Senate to pass legislation that could fix the state's huge budget problem.

