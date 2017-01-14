The Alaska Legislature returns with a new House majority, but it faces the same old budget problem
This year's annual legislative session in Juneau brings change from the past two years: a big class of freshmen, a Democratic coalition taking charge of the state House , and new urgency stemming from the state's fast-emptying budget reserves. But with that comes the same old political conundrum: how to assemble the 21 votes in the House and 11 in the Senate to pass legislation that could fix the state's huge budget problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Dillingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16)
|May '16
|USA these days
|1
|6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Roll
|1
|Marty terstegge (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smileyface
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|juuddson waklters
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Baroque Obama - T...
|1
|Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Joe Balls
|11
|Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dillingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC