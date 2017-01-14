The Alaska Legislature returns with a new House majority, but it faces the same old budget problem

This year's annual legislative session in Juneau brings change from the past two years: a big class of freshmen, a Democratic coalition taking charge of the state House , and new urgency stemming from the state's fast-emptying budget reserves. But with that comes the same old political conundrum: how to assemble the 21 votes in the House and 11 in the Senate to pass legislation that could fix the state's huge budget problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.