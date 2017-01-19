Budget presentation from Alaska Gov. ...

Budget presentation from Alaska Gov. Walker's administration marked by lawmakers' empty seats

Thursday Jan 19

A day after Gov. Bill Walker pleaded with legislators to "work together" to advance state budget reforms, his administration's four-hour seminar on Alaska's deficit went largely unattended by lawmakers. It's relatively rare for the administration to make its own presentations to the Legislature; lawmakers are more accustomed to questioning top officials at committee hearings.

