Another Bogoslof eruption sends ash over Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island
A satellite image shows an ash cloud from Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutians shortly after its 1:20 p.m. eruption Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Another eruption of Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands sent an ash cloud east over the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island on Wednesday, disrupting aviation in the region and producing the potential for land-based ashfall.
