Alaska News Nightly: January 2nd, 2017

Alaska News Nightly: January 2nd, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KSKA

Police say a 21-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Fairbanks, just a few hours after she had been released from the city jail yesterday morning. The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a project to restore a stream damaged by decades-old logging and road-building south of Petersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dillingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16) May '16 USA these days 1
News 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16) Apr '16 Roll 1
Marty terstegge (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smileyface 1
Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15) Nov '15 juuddson waklters 1
News Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15) Sep '15 Baroque Obama - T... 1
News Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15) Sep '15 Joe Balls 11
News Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15) Aug '15 Le Jimbo 20
See all Dillingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dillingham Forum Now

Dillingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dillingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dillingham, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC