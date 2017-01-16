Alaska News Nightly: Jan. 16, 2017
A winner in the Copper Basin 300 sled dog race is expected to cross the finish line in Glenn Allen some time this evening. In the lead is Ryne Olson, with just over 20 miles to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dillingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two tribal organizations are on the frontlines ... (May '16)
|May '16
|USA these days
|1
|6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Roll
|1
|Marty terstegge (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smileyface
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Dillingham, AK (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|juuddson waklters
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: September 7, 2015 (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Baroque Obama - T...
|1
|Obama shoots Alaska video with 'selfie' stick (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Joe Balls
|11
|Obama to wage climate fight at Alaskan frontline (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dillingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC