2 survive plane crash in Southwest Alaska

Tuesday Jan 17

Two people were injured Monday night in the crash of a small plane flying between two Alaska Peninsula villages, Alaska State Troopers said. Word that the plane had crashed somewhere between Pilot Point and Port Heiden reached troopers at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an online dispatch.

